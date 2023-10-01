Bulgaria: Road detours announced as protests by miners, energy workers continue

Detours have been announced as energy workers and miners continued, for a third day, to block roads in parts of Bulgaria in protest against the plan proposed by the government to the European Commission on closing down the country’s coal industry.

The protesters blocked the Trakia Motorway at intersection connecting to Stara Zagora, sub-Balkan road from Sofia to Bourgas in the area of Gurkovo, and the Radnevo – Nova Zagora road.

For those travelling on Trakia Motorway, the detour is from the Nova Zagora road junction on the Nova Zagora – Sliven road to the Svoboda road junction.

For those travelling from Veliko Turnovo on the Pass of the Republic (also known as the Hanboaz Pass), the detour is to the village of Dimovtsi towards Nikolaevo, and the turn-in is at the Gurkovo junction on the Sub-Balkan road from Gurkovo to Veliko Turnovo.



If you are travelling from Gurkovo through the Pass of the Republic, you must travel through the village of Konarevo and join the Tvarditsa – Elena road to Veliko Turnovo.

Bulgarian National Radio reported on the afternoon of October 1 that the Kyustendil – Dupnitsa road was blocked by protesting mine workers.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Energy Minister Roumen Radev (not to be confused with the president of the same name) and a special meeting of the Cabinet to withdraw the plan for the closure of the country’s coal industry.

It appeared that an invitation by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov to labour confederations for talks on Sunday afternoon would be refused.

