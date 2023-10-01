Bulgarian firms among founders of Ukraine’s Defence Industries Alliance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky has named Bulgaria as among 19 countries whose companies have become founding members of Ukraine’s Defence Industries Alliance.

“We have developed a corresponding basic declaration as the basis of the Alliance, and it can be joined by manufacturers of weapons and military equipment from all over the world who share our intention to provide real protection against aggression in this risky environment of today,” Zelenskyy told the International Defence Industries Forum held in Kyiv on September 30.

He said that the alliance was one that values international law and knows how to work for the real protection of international law.

“Security protection – I’m not talking only about Ukraine, but also about security against the aggression of any nation in the world,” Zelenskyy said.

In a message on X (twitter.com), he said that the creation of the alliance was a very powerful start and work is ongoing.

“In addition, our manufacturers signed 20 documents with partner companies at the forum. Each such document then becomes a new production or an enhancement of existing cooperation,” he said.

“These are agreements on joint production, exchange of technologies, supply of components. Propellant powder manufacturing, munitions manufacturing…training of personnel for our defence industry.

“We also need to ensure that Ukraine produces the air defence systems that we need – truly powerful ones,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine would become one of the key producers of weapons and defence systems, he said.

Zelenskyy told the forum: “The world sees what Ukrainian missiles, our technologies, and Ukrainian drones are capable of.

“We are creating the world’s first fleet of naval drones, which renders Russian warships useless and forces them to hide. We started the production of guns and projectiles of Nato calibres, which are needed on the battlefield. You know about it – 155 caliber.

“Our anti-tank missile complexes are more long-range and safer to operate than a number of other analogues.

“We offer our software solutions for defence – from management to cyber security. We are interested in localizing the production of equipment necessary for our defence and each of those advanced defence systems that are used by our soldiers and give Ukraine the best results at the front today.”

Zelenskyy said that the Defence Industries Alliance had 38 member companies, from 19 countries: the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, Canada, Bulgaria, Australia, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Spain, Croatia and Finland.

(Photo: president.gov.ua)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!