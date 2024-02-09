The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s exports in 2023 down 6.8%, imports down 10.2% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

In 2023, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 86 562.7 million leva, 6.8 per cent less than in 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on February 9.

In December 2023, the total exports of goods added up to 6501.8 million leva, a decrease of 3.5 per cent compared with December 2022.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in 2023 was 96 870.7 million leva (at CIF prices), 10.2 per cent less than in 2022.

In December 2023, the total imports of goods decreased by 6.9 per cent compared with December 2022, adding up to 7822.6 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in 2023, amounting to 10 308.0 million leva.

In December 2023, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1320.8 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: Kgbo)

