Market Links poll: GERB-UDF 23.8%, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria 17.2%

Were Bulgaria to hold parliamentary elections now, Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF coalition would get 23.8 per cent support and the We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria coalition 17.2 per cent among those who would vote, according to a poll by the Market Links agency, the results of which were released on February 9.

In third place is the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) with 12.1 per cent, fourth pro-Russian party Vuzrazhdane with 9.9 per cent, followed by Kornelia Ninova’s Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) 5.4 per cent.

Cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov’s populist ITN party, currently the smallest group in Parliament, was below the four per cent threshold to win seats, at 3.8 per cent.

The approval rating of Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov’s government has risen by two percentage points since December, to a current 22 per cent.

The National Assembly’s approval rating has fallen by two percentage points since December, to 11 per cent.

The poll found decreasing trust in President Roumen Radev, though with an approval rating of 40 per cent and a disapproval rating of 38 per cent, he remains Bulgaria’s most approved-of politician.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel has the next-highest approval rating, at 28 per cent, with a disapproval rating of 45 per cent.

Borissov’s approval rating is 24 per cent, with a 61 per cent disapproval rating.

Prime Minister Denkov’s personal approval rating is 24 per cent, with a 52 per cent disapproval rating.

WCC co-leaders Assen Vassilev and Kiril Petkov both have approval ratings of 15 per cent, while Vassilev’s disapproval rating is 67 per cent and Petkov’s 68 per cent. DB co-leader Hristo Ivanov has an approval rating of 14 per cent and a disapproval rating of 65 per cent.

MRF parliamentary leader Delyan Peevski has the highest disapproval rating, 79 per cent, and the lowest approval rating, eight per cent.

Vuzrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov has an approval rating of 15 per cent and a disapproval rating of 67 per cent, BSP leader Ninova 17 per cent approval and 63 per cent disapproval and Trifonov 17 per cent approval and 62 per cent disapproval.

The poll was financed and implemented jointly by Market Links and bTV among 1016 people over the age of 18 across the country between January 26 and February 4, using the methods of direct personal interviews and online polling.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

