Bulgaria’s exports in January – August 2018 1.5% down – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



In January – August 2018 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 35 078.4 million leva, which was 1.5 per cent less than the same period of 2017, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 10, reporting preliminary data.

In August 2018, the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 4 613 million leva and grew by 0.6 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – August 2018 amounted to 40 993.4 million leva (at CIF prices), or 7.2 per cent more than the same period of 2017.

In August 2018 the total imports of goods decreased by 0.1 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year and added up to 4 973.0 million leva.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: ephe drin/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments