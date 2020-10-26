Covid-19: Close to a quarter of Bulgaria’s accommodation establishments using government aid

Share this: Facebook

About 24.4 per cent of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria surveyed in a special poll by the National Statistical Institute said that they were benefiting from government measures to support employers, the NSI said on October 26.

The poll was done from October 5 to 23 among more than 2800 accommodation establishments, including hotels, campsites, guest houses and private lodgings. It is part of a special series being done by the NSI to assess the impact of Covid-19 on Bulgaria’s accommodation industry.

The poll found that in September, more than half of the accommodation establishments had offered clients alternative dates to use their reservations.

About 62.4 per cent said that they intended cutting prices of package services while 47 per cent intended charging less for nights spent.

The number of employers who resorted to cutting staff or sending them on paid or unpaid leave was up compared with the survey the previous month, while those using government aid had increased by three percentage points compared with August.

More than 53 per cent of managers said that their revenues were down compared with August, while close to 37 per cent said that there had been no change.

About 4.2 per cent said that they expected that they would have to close down.

