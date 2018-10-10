Bulgarian PM hits out at European politicians over Marinova murder case

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on October 10 that he would raise with the centre-right EU-level European People’s Party the statements that politicians had made about Bulgaria in connection with the murder of television presenter, Victoria Marinova.

Borissov’s comments came at a news conference to announce the arrest in Germany of a 21-year-old man from Rousse in connection with Marinova’s murder. The motive for the murder is not known but Prosecutor-General Sotir Tsatsarov said that the October 6 attack, in which Marinova was raped, beaten, strangled and robbed, had probably been spontaneous.

In the days after the news of the murder broke, international media reports and comments by politicians abroad linked it to Bulgaria’s media freedom standing, ranked as the worst in the European Union.

