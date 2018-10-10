Bulgarian government allocates 7M leva for wi-fi in 550 schools

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has approved spending about seven million leva (about 3.5 million euro) to instal and develop wi-fi networks in 550 state and municipal schools, the goverment said in a statement on October 10.

“As part of creating a unified learning environment for comprehensive training, the wi-fi networks will provide flexible access to integrated services related to communication, security, access to a database, multimedia files, interactive content, and more,” the statement said.

It is envisaged to spend the money by November 15 2018, after which heads of schools must present to the Ministry of Education a report on the costs incurred in installing the wi-fi.

The government statement said that the money would come from the budget of the Education Ministry and nine other budgets within the 2018 national budget.

