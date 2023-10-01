Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past month, 15 deaths, 3580 new cases

The deaths of 15 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in September, according to the government’s information portal.

This is Bulgaria’s second-lowest Covid-19 death toll in a month in 2023.

In January 2023, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was 71, with 38 in February, 43 in March, 68 in April, 57 in May, 41 in June, 16 in July and eight in August. So far this year, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 357.

A total of 3580 new cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria were registered in September, bringing the total to date to 1 314 391.

The total of new cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria in September 2023 is the highest in the past few months. A total of 4241 new cases were recorded in April, 3247 in May, 1480 in June, 595 in July and 1139 in August.

Every day from September 26 to 30, the number of new cases reported was in triple digits, with the total of new cases reported in that period adding up to 1478.

There are currently 3191 active cases, 1473 more than the 1718 in the September 1 report.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate currently is 35.69 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, considerably higher than the 9.2 per 100 000 population reported on September 1.

There are 334 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 190 more than the figure a month ago. There are 21 in intensive care, eight more than a month ago.

To date, 4 617 391 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 3804 in September.

This is a significant increase in the number of doses administered, and follows the new vaccine against Omicron’s XBB 1.5 sub-variant becoming available in Bulgaria as of September 27.

Up to now, the number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Bulgaria per month had largely been in decline: 3961 in January, 1632 in February, 2079 in March, 1500 in April, 648 in May, 306 in June, 182 in July and 250 in August.

The October 1 report showed that in September, a total of 30 people completed the vaccination cycle.

A total of 949 030 people have received a booster dose, including 2844 in September.

A total of 76 460 people have received a booster dose of adapted vaccine.

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said in a media statement on September 29 that in three days, more than 3200 people had received a dose of the new adapted vaccine (this figure includes first and booster doses).

On the first day, 793 people were vaccinated, on the second 1040, and on Friday, more than 1400 people were vaccinated, the ministry said.

The largest group among those receiving the new adapted vaccine was the 70-79 age group, a total of 1230 people.



The youngest vaccinated is 12 years old, and the oldest 95 years old.

The new vaccines against Covid-19 are administered by personal doctors, at regional health inspectorates and at designated medical facilities. A complete list by area is available, in Bulgarian, at this link.

The Health Ministry said that vaccination is strongly recommended for people aged 60 and over; people with chronic diseases (for example diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, etc.), regardless of age; people whose immune systems are compromised (for example, HIV, transplants, etc.), including immunocompromised children aged six months and over; pregnant women; medical staff; and users and staff of social institutions.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

