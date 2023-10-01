The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s road death toll in first nine months of 2023 is 391

The Sofia Globe staff

A total of 391 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first nine months of 2023, according to provisional figures posted on October 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 15 more than at the same time in 2022, the ministry said.

Between January 1 and September 30 2023, there were 5181 road accidents in which people died or were injured. A total of 6799 people were injured.

In September, there were 658 road accidents in Bulgaria, leaving 46 dead and 845 injured.

In 2022, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to provisional figures published on February 21 by the European Commission.

Romania had the highest road death rate in the EU in 2022, at 86 deaths per one million inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria at 78 per million.

(Photo: Jennifer Shihab/freeimages.com)

