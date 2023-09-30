The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Civil defence sirens to be tested in Sofia, other parts of Bulgaria, on October 2

The Sofia Globe staff

Sirens will sound on October 2 at 11am in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia and other parts of the country in a test of the national civil defence system.

The test will be carried out, apart from in Sofia, in Bourgas, Varna, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Smolyan, Vratsa, Stara Zagora, Gulubovo, Tsarevo, Ahtopol, the village of Lozenets, Shabla and towns and villages in the 30-kilometre zone around Kozloduy nuclear power station.

The test will involve sirens, the all-clear and voice messages.

(Photo: Interior Ministry press centre)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgaria sets new rules for hospitality industry – from hotels to campsites

The Sofia Globe staff

Don’t all rush: 69 foreigners applied to vote in Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections

The Sofia Globe staff

Bettany Hughes making film ‘Treasures of Bulgaria’

The Sofia Globe staff