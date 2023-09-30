Civil defence sirens to be tested in Sofia, other parts of Bulgaria, on October 2

Sirens will sound on October 2 at 11am in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia and other parts of the country in a test of the national civil defence system.

The test will be carried out, apart from in Sofia, in Bourgas, Varna, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Smolyan, Vratsa, Stara Zagora, Gulubovo, Tsarevo, Ahtopol, the village of Lozenets, Shabla and towns and villages in the 30-kilometre zone around Kozloduy nuclear power station.

The test will involve sirens, the all-clear and voice messages.

(Photo: Interior Ministry press centre)

