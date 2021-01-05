Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 157 more deaths, active cases decrease by 1341

Share this: Facebook

A total of 157 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 7835, the national information system daily report on January 5 said.

The report said that 1029 people in Bulgaria were diagnosed with new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Of these cases, 525 were detected by PCR tests and 504 by rapid antigen tests.

In all, 10 774 tests were done in the past day, of which 5435 were PCR tests and 5339 were antigen tests. This means that 9.5 per cent of tests proved positive.

A total of 204 080 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria to date, of which 71 621 are active, a decrease of 1341 compared with the figure in the January 4 report.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 178 are in the city of Sofia, 102 in the district of Varna and 94 in the district of Plovdiv.

There are 4405 patients in hospital, 284 fewer than 24 hours earlier. A total of 411 are in intensive care, a decrease of 42.

Forty-two medical personnel have tested positive, bringing the total to 8975.

According to the national information system, 2213 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 124 624.

