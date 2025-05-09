Bulgaria’s Defence Minister: Part to fix F-16 has arrived

The part needed to fix a technical malfunction in the Bulgarian Air Force’s first F-16 fighter jet has arrived in Bulgaria, Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov told a news conference on May 9.

The malfunction has been the cause of a political row between President Roumen Radev and GERB-UDF leader Boiko Borissov, which resumed on May 9. The glitch also has seen the F-16 not yet rated for service, pending it being fixed, thus opening the way for the completion of technical and flight tests.

Zapryanov told the briefing that after a technical malfunction had been detected in one of the F-16’s systems, the Defence Ministry has immediately asked the US Air Force to find a spare unit so that the system could be restored to working order.

“On May 6, we were informed that the working unit had been sent, and at the moment the unit is already in Bulgaria,” he said.

After the replacement of the unit, the checks related to the technical acceptance of the aircraft will continue, after which the flight acceptance will proceed, Zapryanov said.

He said that both contracts for the acquisition of the F-16 Block 70 aircraft for the first eight and for the second eight include the necessary supplies of spare parts, equipment and the performance of maintenance services under identical conditions for the use of the aircraft.

“These supplies are calculated based on statistical information from the manufacturer and a situation like the current one can always arise, especially in the process of the initial mastering of the new aircraft,” Zapryanov said.

“In such situations, the presence of a serious partner, such as we have in the person of the government, the Ministry of Defence and the US Air Force, is always crucial. for the rapid resolution of the technical issue.”

Zapryanov, referring to the political row over the incident, accused President Radev of trying to have a “shadow defence ministry”.

Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov, answering questions in Parliament on May 9, said that the unit needed had been ordered and delivered, and probably had already been installed.

Zhelyazkov said that during the aircraft’s flight from the US to Spain and then on to Bulgaria, “an indicator lit up, notifying of some malfunction in relation to the charging of some part of the accumulator, battery or something similar.

“After that, this indication disappeared, the plane landed, and was taken to the hangar. During tests, there is again an indication that became stable,” said Zhelyakov, emphasising that this was a technical matter about which he was not an expert.

Zhelyazkov gave an assurance that the aircraft is “flying, fit and combat-ready”, and its warranty maintenance was carried out in an extremely short time.



Radev, speaking to reporters on May 9, said: “First, the aircraft is newly manufactured and is an excellent aircraft, fourth generation.

“Second, the American side strictly fulfills its obligations, according to the clauses of the contract as signed, and the big problem is that in 2019 it was Mr. Borissov’s government that drastically cut the ground technical package,” Radev said.

“If you remember, I also vetoed this at the time, because I very clearly stated…that the way in which the Bulgarian side concludes the contract with this drastic cut in technical maintenance, packages and services will lead to serious technical problems in the maintenance of the aircraft,” he said.

Borissov told reporters on May 9 that “the broken circuit board has already been sent via DHL and will be replaced today.”

He said that the quality of the aircraft is being underestimated and the issue is being politicised.

“Let the President come out and say that the F-16 Block 70 is not a good aircraft, and let the US government and Lockheed Martin respond to him — I don’t manufacture them,” Borissov said.

Borissov said that when Valentin Radev was Defence Minister and Roumen Radev was the commander of the Air Force, they had lobbied him – then Prime Minister – for the F-16.

“When he (Roumen Radev) piloted the F-16, he said it was the best aircraft. I don’t understand—when is he being sincere?” Borissov said.

“By the way, that circuit board for the aircraft, they sent it, and it arrived last night. Today it will be replaced,” he said.

Borissov said that it had been Roumen Radev who first told reporters that the F-16 was “broken”.

“That’s where the whole thing started, and I responded – who’s the one politicising it?” Borissov said.

