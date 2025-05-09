Poll finds increase in consumer confidence in Bulgaria

A regular three-monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on May 9, has found that consumer confidence in Bulgaria in April 2025 was up compared with January.

In April 2025, the total consumer confidence indicator increased by 3.1 percentage points compared with January, the NSI said.

The January poll had found consumer confidence down compared with October, while the October poll had found consumer confidence down compared with July, which in turn had been a reverse of the the trend that had seen seven consecutive three-monthly polls finding increases in consumer confidence.

The April 2025 found that consumers’ opinions about the general economic situation in Bulgaria over the past 12 months and their expectations over the next 12 months were less negative compared with the results of the previous poll, the NSI said.

In comparison with January, consumers were less pessimistic about the financial situation of their households over the past 12 months and in their expectations about the coming 12 months.

Consumers continued to hold that consumer prices had increased over the past 12 months, but at a lower rate shown in the previous poll.

At the same time, their expectations about inflation over the next 12 months were less intense, the institute said.

The April poll found consumers slightly more positive about intentions to embark on major spending such as buying a car or doing home improvements in the next 12 months, the NSI said.

(Photo: Carsten Gueth/ freeimages.com)

