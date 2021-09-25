Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 73 deaths, 1904 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Seventy-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 423, according to the September 25 report by the unified information portal.

Of 24 275 tests done in the past day, 1904 – about 7.84 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 491 327 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 41 874 are active, an increase of 122 in the number of active cases in the past day.

The report said that 1709 people were registered as having recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 429 030.

There are 4969 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 20 in the past day, with 416 in intensive care, an increase of two.

Twenty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 350.

So far, 2 504 482 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 10 010 in the past day, while 1 306 264 people have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 7328 in the past day.

