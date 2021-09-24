Covid-19: Bulgaria adds Lithuania to red list of countries with travel restrictions

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov issued on September 24 an order amending the list of foreign countries classified respectively as red, orange or green zones according to their Covid-19 situations. The changes take effect as of September 29.

In the latest order, Lithuania was added to the list of red zone countries and territories, while Austria and Norway were reclassified from green to orange zones. Sweden was added to the list of green zone countries.

The Bulgarian Health Ministry’s current criteria for classifying a country as a Covid-19 red, orange or green zone may be found in English here (that older order’s list of countries is now out of date). These classifications determine the rules for entry to Bulgaria.

The same order establishes a list of countries whose Covid-19 vaccination, testing and disease certificates are considered equivalent to the EU Digital Covid certificate. The list includes North Macedonia, San Marino, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and Vatican City State (only in respect of issued vaccination certificates).

The Health Minister’s order on September 24 also listed an addition to the categories of people that can enter Bulgaria without needing to present Covid-19 documentation – namely students enrolled in Bulgarian universities who are nationals of Greece, Romania, Turkey, Serbia or North Macedonia, provided they have proof of their enrolment from their university.

The full list of green zone countries is Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Finland, Vatican City State, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Romania, Denmark, Italy, Spain, Malta and Sweden.

Countries listed neither as red or green zones are regarded as orange zones.

Red zone countries are India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar (Burma), Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Seychelles, Namibia, Zambia, Oman, Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Suriname, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Fiji, Georgia, Israel, Eswatini, Iran, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, the United States, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Ireland, Serbia, Palestinian Authority territory, Grenada and Lithuania.

(Sofia Airport. Photo: Apostoloff)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments