Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 464 deaths, 10 637 new cases

A total of 464 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 449, going by the figures in the September 26 report by the national information system.

The report said that to date, 492 365 cases of new coronavirus had been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 10 637 in the past week.

There are 42 409 active cases, an increase of 3021 in the past week.

A total of 5040 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 337 in the past week, with 418 in intensive care, an increase of 22 over that time.

A total of 145 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 14 361.

In the past week, 45 079 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2467 in the past day, bringing the total to 2 507 048.

A total of 33 118 people in Bulgaria completed the vaccination cycle in the past week, including 1729 in the past day, bringing the total to 1 307 993.

Of 10 875 tests done on September 25, a total of 1038 – about 9.54 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

