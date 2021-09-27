Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 40 deaths, 496 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 40 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 20 489, according to the September 27 report by the unified information portal.

Of 6002 tests done in the past day, 496 – about 8.26 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 492 861 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 42 325 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 84 in the past day, according to the report.

The report said that in the past day, 540 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 430 047.

There are 5078 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 38 compared with the figure in the September 26 report. A total of 418 are in intensive care, unchanged from the figure in the previous day’s report.

Four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 365.

A total of 1513 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on Sunday, bringing the total to 2 508 560.

To date, 1 309 135 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1142 on Sunday, according to the report.

