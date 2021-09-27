Bulgaria’s 2021 census: NSI opens 20 support centres

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has opened 20 support centres where officials are assisting people to participate in Bulgaria’s 2021 census, the institute said.

Members of the public who want to be counted electronically may visit one of the centres, where they will be given access to a table or computer and be assisted by officials, the NSI said.

People who want to be counted using a paper questionnaire but do not want to wait for the enumerator at home are also welcome, the NSI said.

Most of the centres are also open at weekends.

Previously, Bulgaria’s caretaker cabinet extended the online phase of the census to September 30, while the overall process was initially scheduled to end on October 3.

However, in a television interview on September 24, NSI head Sergei Tsvetarski said that the possibility of extending the in-person phase of the census beyond October 3 was not ruled out.

He said that the NSI was considering extending the closing date by “a few more days”. The NSI would submit a proposal to the caretaker government, Tsvetarski said.

A spreadsheet with a list of the support centres, in English, may be found at this link.

(Photo via the NSI’s Facebook page)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!