Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Minister seeks extension of epidemic declaration

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov is to ask the Cabinet to approve on August 26 the extension of the Covid-19 epidemic declaration to the end of September.

Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency on March 13 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This continued until May 13, when it was succeeded by an epidemic declaration, which repeatedly has been extended and currently is due to expire at the end of August.

Speaking during a visit to Varna on August 25, Angelov said that in the past two weeks, compared with the previous two, the incidence of the disease has been decreasing.

He said that the government did not intend to strengthen the restrictive measures against new coronavirus if the trend of the figures remains the same.

Angelov described as a “gross lie” claims that wearing protective masks outdoors will again become mandatory in Bulgaria in the autumn.

The health care system will withstand the pressure of coronavirus infection, even if the incidence increases, he said.



The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments