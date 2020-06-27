First three charter flights of 2020 to Bulgaria’s Varna arrive on June 27

Share this: Facebook

The first three charter flights of summer 2020 to Bulgaria’s Varna Airport arrive from Germany on June 27, the Black Sea city’s municipality said.

The flights are arriving in Varna from Frankfurt, Berlin and Hannover.

The tourists will be staying in hotels in the Golden Sands and Albena resorts near Varna, with all anti-epidemic measures are being observed, the municipality said.

The flights have been organised by tour operators DER touristic, Schauinsland and Alltours and the Bulgarian Air Charter airline.

Varna municipality said that flights organised by Germany’s largest tour operator to and from Varna would begin on July 1.

The municipality said that updates by Germany’s Foreign Ministry described Bulgaria is defined as a safe and secure tourist country, where all anti-epidemic measures against Covid-19 are observed for guests.

Tourists from the Czech Republic and Poland are also expected in the coming days, and for the first time there will be a direct flight from the Polish city of Lodz to Varna once a week, the statement said.

The flights to Varna came a day after the arrival of the first charter flight to Bulgaria for the 2020 summer holiday season, which landed at Bourgas Airport, bringing 189 tourists from the Netherlands.

Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova, who was among officials who welcomed the arrivals at Bourgas Airport on June 26, said that four flights from Germany were expected to arrive at the airport on Sunday.

“Thus, we gradually forecast the restoration of part of the charter programme at the airport,” she said.

