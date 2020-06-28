Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1934 active cases, death toll 216

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 93 in the past 24 hours to a total of 1934, according to data posted by the national information system on June 28.

There are 423 patients in hospital, thirty-one more than as at the June 27 report by the national information system, while the number in intensive care has increased by two to 20.

A total of 1528 PCR tests were performed in the past 24 hours, of which 112 proved positive.

Of the 112, twenty-nine were in the city of Sofia, 17 in Pazardzhik and 16 in Plovdiv.

The other cases, by district on the basis of the current address of those who tested positive, are eight each in Bourgas and the district of Sofia, six in Razgrad, five each in Varna and Sliven, three each in Veliko Turnovo and Kyustendil, two each in Rousse, Stara Zagora and Yambol, and one each in Blagoevgrad, Kurdzhali, Pernik, Pleven and Shoumen.

The total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date is 4625.

A total of 2475 people have recovered, an increase of 18 in the past 24 hours.

Three medical personnel have tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 392.

A 78-year-old woman, who also had heart and kidney disease, has died, bringing the death toll to 216.

A statement by the European Commission said that the “Global Goal: Unite for our Future” pledging summit held on June 27 by the European Commission and Global Citizen mobilised 6.15 billion euro in additional funding to help develop and ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines, tests and treatments.

The money raised will also support economic recovery in the world’s most fragile regions and communities, the statement said.

This amount includes a 4.9 billion euro pledge by the European Investment Bank, in partnership with the European Commission, and 485 million euro committed by EU member states.

This brings total pledges under the Coronavirus Global Response pledging marathon, launched by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on May 4, to 15.9 billion euro.

The summit resulted in commitments for the production capacity of over 250 million vaccine doses for middle and lower income countries. Details of pledges are available here.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

