Fines issued as Bulgaria enforces camping ban

Authorities in Bulgaria have begun enforcing the ban on illegal camping other than in designated campsites, Bulgarian National Television reported on June 28.

On June 16, Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court said that it had ruled against the challenge to the Black Sea Act amendments that banned tents, as well as vehicles including campers and caravans, from the country’s Black Sea dunes.

BNT said that after a series of complaints, the police and Byala municipal administration began checks on Karadere beach, a well-known camping spot accessible via a rough road and unspoilt by the large-scale construction that blights much of Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

Karadere beach has no refuse collection or electricity and water supply, but several of those who have regularly camped there over the years organise their own cleaning of the beach.

The report quoted Byala municipality as saying that the beach could not be used for camping because the terrains behind it are privately owned.

Some of those camping at Karadere had been fined, sums ranging between 500 and 1000 leva (about 255 and 511 euro).

Byala municipality deputy mayor Deyan Yanchev said that on the beach, there were more than 40 caravans and campers, which was prohibited on this type of beach.

The joint actions of the police and the municipal administration of Byala will continue throughout the summer, BNT said.

(Archive photo: Fred Green/freeimages.com)

