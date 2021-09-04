Covid-19 vaccination points in various places in Bulgaria this weekend

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry has posted a list of various places in Bulgaria offering vaccinations this weekend against Covid-19.

In Veliko Turnovo, a vaccination point will be open until 2pm on September 4 at the Metro store.

Everyone who receives a vaccination at the point will receive a voucher worth 20 leva, which can be used for shopping at the store or donated for a socially significant cause in specially marked boxes at the entrance to the store marked Клиенти.

In Varna, a vaccination point will be open on September 4 and 5 at the Metro store from 10am to 6pm.

In Sofia, there will be mobile immunisation points open on September 4 and 5:

At the cultural centre in the Druzhba residential area, from 9am to 4pm;

At The Mall, Bulgaria Mall, Paradise Mall, Ring Mall, and Serdica Centre, from 1pm to 6pm; and

At the Metro store on Tsarigradsko Chaussee Boulevard, from 10am to 6pm.

In Pleven, on September 5, there will be a vaccination point on Vuzrazhdane Square, in front of the mausoleum, open from 8am to noon.

In the Vratsa district, immunisations will be available on September 5 from 8am to noon at the municipal market in the village of Krushovitsa.

In Gabrovo on September 4, an immunisation point is open at the Central Cooperative Market until 1pm. If a single-dose vaccine is administered, a certificate may be issued on the spot.

