Multinational Thracian Viper 2022 air force exercise begins in Bulgaria

The multinational Thracian Viper 2022 air force exercise began in Bulgaria on August 8 and will continue until August 19, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

The exercise involves the air forces of Bulgaria, Canada, Greece and Romania and Europe-based United States military personnel.

Joint flights and air defence tasks will be carried out in Bulgarian air space, the complexity of which will increase with the course of training activities.

The main goal is related to preparing the forces for joint participation in Nato operations, the Defence Ministry said.

Bulgarian Air Force aircraft involved in the exercise include MiG-29 fighter jets from Graf Ignatievo air base, Su-25s from Bezmer air base and Cougar helicopters from Krumovo air base.

Canadian F-18s will operate from Romania, while Romanian and Greek F-16s will operate from air bases in their respective countries, the statement said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Air Force)

