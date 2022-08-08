The Sofia Globe

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 55 deaths, 10 398 new cases

The deaths of 55 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on August 8.

This is the highest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria since mid-May.

A total of 10 398 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 217 565.

There are 27 151 active cases, an increase of 2970 compared with the figure in the August 1 report.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 324.51 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, slightly higher than the 322.72 reported a week ago. However, in the past few days, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate has been gradually decreasing.

Of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, Silistra has the highest morbidity rate, 484.41.

The current morbidity rate in the district of Sofia city is 431.22 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, lower than the 467.4 reported on August 1.

There are 1098 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 121 more than the figure in the August 1 report, with 47 in intensive care, nine fewer than the figure in the August 1 report.

A total of 149 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 25 253.

A total of 4 488 347 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 14 119 in the past week.

A total of 2 065 679 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 997 in the past week.

A total of 837 161 people have received a booster dose, including 12 512 in the past week, while 46 671 have received a second booster, including 7776 in the past week.

