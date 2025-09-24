Berlin-based Bulgarian artist Marta Djourina’s ‘Fluid Light’ solo exhibition opens on October 1

An solo exhibition of works by Berlin-based Bulgarian artist Marta Djourina entitled “Fluid Light” opens at the DOT Sofia gallery space on October 1 and continues until November 16 2025.

The exhibition features a new series of works, some of which continue the exploration of themes and techniques developed by the artist over the past two years.

The exhibition is presented in partnership with AYA Estate Vineyards – a new destination near Melnik, whose publicly accessible collection of contemporary art includes significant works by Marta Djourina.

The exhibition text is written by Berlin-based curator and critic Boris Kostadinov.

Djourina’s series “Fluid Light” explores inspiration, emotion, and delight of contemplation, carried by the harmonies of intensified colour.

Djourina, born in 1991 in Sofia, completed her studies in art history at Humboldt University of Berlin (BA) and the Technical University in Berlin (MA) and in fine arts as a master student at the UdK Berlin.

Since 2024 she is Artist in Research at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and has been a guest lecturer at University of the Arts Berlin since 2020.

Her works have been shown in numerous international exhibitions, most recently at MNAHA Luxembourg, Lage Egal Brussels, Haus am Kleistpark (Berlin), Sofia Arsenal – Museum of Contemporary Art, Goethe-Institut Bulgaria, ICA-Sofia, Berlinische Galerie – Museum of Contemporary Art, FeldbuschWiesnerRudolph (Berlin) etc.

Her works are in the collection of the Berlinische Galerie, the Eskenazi Museum of Contemporary art, Indiana University in the US, IBB Berlin, EiB Luxembourg among others.

She has received the EMOP Arendt Prize for Photography (2025), the Presentation Grant for publications of the State of Berlin (2023), the AArtist in Residence of the Federal Foreign Office (2022), the Marianne Brand Prize for Photography (2022), BAZA Award (2021), the Eberhard Roters Scholarship (Preussische Seehandlung Foundation, awarded at the Berlinische Galerie, 2020), and others.

In 2023, she spent two months at RU Residency Unlimited in New York (as a part of BAZA 2021) and 3 months at Cité internationale des arts in Paris (ADP Artist Development Program of the EiB Institute in Luxemburg).

In 2024 she was continued her work on extending the project “Fluid Contact” at a residency at Museum Landskorna Foto in Sweden and in 2025 in Rostock in collaboration with the University of Rostock on the occasion of the international year of quantum physics.

In 2024 Djourina published her first extensive monograph with DISTANZ Berlin, with texts by Gregory Volk, Babette Werner, Miriam Jesske and Dr. Sarah Frost, which has been translated into Bulgarian, German and English.