Unemployment in Bulgaria jumped to 6.2% in April 2020 – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria rose from 4.5 per cent in March 2020 to 6.2 per cent in April, according to figures released on June 3 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

The last time unemployment in Bulgaria was 6.2 per cent was in November 2017. After that date, it had been steadily decreasing, until the Covid-19 crisis struck.

In April 2019, unemployment had been 4.3 per cent, representing an estimated 145 000 people in Bulgaria. The April 2020 percentage represented about 219 000 people, according to Eurostat.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria saw even sharper increases.

In April 2019, youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 9.5 per cent, about 14 000 people under the age of 25, and rose to 13.3 per cent – about 21 000 under-25s – in March 2020, reaching 20.8 per cent – about 36 000 under-25s – in April 2020.

Eurostat said that in April 2020, the EU unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent, up from 6.4 per cent in March 2020.

Unemployment in the euro zone was 7.3 per cent, up from 7.1 per cent in March 2020.

The youth unemployment rate in the EU was 15.4 per cent and in the euro zone, 15.8 per cent, Eurostat said.

