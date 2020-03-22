Bulgarian PM expresses solidarity with Croatia after strong earthquakes hit Zagreb

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov expressed his solidarity with the Croatian people after two powerful earthquakes struck Zagreb on the morning of March 22.

The first earthquake, of 5.3 on the Richter scale, struck at 6am local time, and was followed by another of five on the Richter scale at 7am, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Media reported that a child of 15 had serious head injuries, while there was severe damage to several buildings.

“My thoughts are with all my friends from Croatia after the earthquake this morning. I express my solidarity with the Croatian people at this difficult time and hope for a quick recovery from the damage,” Borissov said.

On its website, Croatia’s Interior Ministry urged people who left their buildings to maintain a distance from each other, to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

“It is recommended that you leave your homes and wait for the subsequent tremors to pass,” the ministry said.

“However, please do not forget the recommendations of the Croatian Institute of Public Health and keep the required space, and if you have masks please use them. Although we all find ourselves in an unenviable situation that has worried citizens, let’s not all forget the situation we are in, the Covid-19 virus pandemic and not allow the number of infected to increase,” it said.

(Photo: Miles Davidson/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments