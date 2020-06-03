Covid-19 in Bulgaria: All but social measures fall away on June 15, PM says

Share this: Facebook

After the Covid-19 epidemic declaration in Bulgaria expires on June 15, only social measures will remain in place, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said at a Cabinet meeting on June 3.

The Cabinet meeting was the first to be held with ministers attending in person, rather than via video call, since Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency in March because of Covid-19.

Borissov criticised Health Minister Kiril Ananiev about the inconsistency of orders regarding the wearing of protective masks, noting that at the meeting, some Cabinet ministers were wearing masks and others were not.

Were they sitting in a restaurant, they need not wear masks, but at such a meeting, masks should be worn, he said.

“How many times have I asked, read line by line, and imagine what it looks like…Every day we create a problem for people with something ill-conceived,” Borissov said.

Borissov referred to “social measures” – which have included support for families where breadwinners have lost their jobs or seen income cut because of the Covid-19 crisis – but in his comments made no reference to what would become of business support measures.

His comments came soon after the regular daily briefing by the national operational headquarters, at which it was announced that of 1347 samples tested in the past 24 hours, 22 had proven positive.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria to date, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, to 2560.

A total of 1206 people have recovered.

There are currently 132 patients in hospital, nine in intensive care.

Nine new cases were confirmed among medical personnel, eight in Sliven and one in Sofia.

The death toll has risen to 146, after two people who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours.

One was a 77-year-old doctor, who also had coronary heart disease, diabetes and hypertension, and the other a 67-year-old woman who had COPD and ischemic heart disease.

