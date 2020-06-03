Camera snaps motorist at three times the speed limit in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv

Share this: Facebook

A speed camera has photographed a motorist driving at 180km/h in a 60km/h zone in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv, the Interior Ministry said on June 3.

The motorist was snapped by a speed camera while travelling on the city’s Pazardzhishko Chaussee.

The owner of the vehicle will be identified, summoned to a police station and it will be established who was driving at the time, the Interior Ministry regional directorate in Plovdiv said.

The incident is among the latest to be publicised by Plovdiv police regarding wildly excessive violations of the speed limit in the city and surrounding district.

In late April 2020, a Traffic Police mobile camera photographed a motorist driving at 253km/h on the Plovdiv-Bourgas section of Bulgaria’s Trakiya Motorway. The speed limit on Bulgaria’s motorways is 140km/h.

According to official EU statistics released in April 2020, Bulgaria has the second-highest road death rate in the EU. Leading causes of fatal accidents are speeding, overtaking where it is unsafe to do so, and drink-driving.

(Photo: Interior Ministry press centre)

