Bulgaria’s Turgovishte, a Covid-19 ‘dark red’ zone, steps up anti-epidemic measures

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s district of Turgovishte, classified as a Covid-19 “dark red” zone because of an infection rate higher than 500 per 100 000 population, has introduced heightened anti-epidemic measures, according to a statement by the district administration.

The most recent update by the Turgovishte district crisis staff showed a Covid-19 morbidity rate of 563.5 per 100 000 population. The district crossed the threshold to be declared a “dark red” zone as of September 1. (On the NCIPD map illustrating this story, Turgovishte district is coloured brown, though the caretaker government’s national plan on responding to Covid-19 uses the classification “dark red”.)

The measures are in effect from September 4 to 6 inclusive. On September 7, amended measures ordered by caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov come into effect.

The Turgovishte administration statement said that it was recommended not to hold home gatherings involving members of more than one household.

No more than 30 people may attend private gatherings outside the home such as weddings, baptisms and funerals.

The order bans indoor congresses, conferences, seminars, competitions, training sessions, team buildings, exhibitions and other public events.

Indoor sports events are banned. Spectators are banned from outdoor sports events.

Gyms, swimming pools and complexes, spas and wellness centres, retirement clubs may remain open, but only for individual visits.

Visits to museums, galleries and other cultural events are suspended.

Hotels and guest houses may serve food only via room service.



Group tourist trips using organised transport within the country and abroad are suspended. In public transport, wearing a face mask is mandatory.



Elderly people over the age of 65 and people at increased health risk are advised to limit their contact outside the home, especially those who have not completed immunisation, Turgovishte’s district administration said.



Visits to social and integrated health and social services for residential care and medical institutions for hospital care are also suspended.

Separately, the Sliven district crisis staff has introduced temporary anti-epidemic measures, in effect from September 4 to 10.

The order bans all public events indoors and outdoors in the Sliven district.

Retirement clubs and community centres are closed.



Sports events, with the exception of professional sports events, are banned. Spectators are banned.

In municipal markets, shopping centres and shopping malls, foot traffic must be one-way, the order said.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!