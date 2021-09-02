Covid-19 in Bulgaria: New measures from September 7

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov announced on September 2 the amended measures against Covid-19, to take effect on September 7 – the day after the country’s Unification Day long weekend.

The measures are to be in effect until October 30, though they could be strengthened or eased before then, depending on circumstances, according to Katsarov.

Visits to restaurants, gambling halls and casinos will be allowed from 7am to 10pm, with distancing of 1.5 metres. Staff must wear protective masks and there should be no more than six people at a table.

Notably, this aspect of the order does not specify a limitation on capacity.

Classes at schools in Bulgaria, due to open on the traditional date of September 15, will be in-person.

Group classes at educational centres are allowed, subject to physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres, a maximum of 10 people, and the wearing of protective masks.

Children’s centres and clubs are closed.

Congresses and seminars are allowed, with a limit of 30 per cent of capacity, and no more than 30 people in the room. Protective masks must be worn.

Team buildings are stopped.

All mass events are suspended.

Visits to cinemas, theatres and indoor circuses are allowed. No more than 50 per cent of capacity may be used, and the audience must be seated.

Visits to museums and galleries are allowed. Protective masks must be worn, and there should be no more than one person per eight square metres.

Indoors sports competitions are allowed, but with no spectators.

Outdoor sports competitions are allowed. No more than 30 per cent of capacity may be used, spectators must be seated and must wear protective masks.

Visits to fitness centres are allowed, but no more than 30 per cent of capacity may be used.

Visits to swimming pools are allowed only for individual sports.

Visits to spa centres are allowed. No more than 30 per cent of capacity may be used, there must be a schedule for visits, physical distancing must be maintained and protective face masks must be worn.

Private events such as weddings and baptisms are allowed. If the event is indoors, no more than 30 people may attend, and if it is outdoors, no more than 60.

Those in charge of commercial sites must not allow no more than one person per eight square metres. At markets, foot traffic must be one-way, there may be no more than one person per eight square metres, and visitors must maintain distancing of 1.5 metres. Staff and visitors must wear protective masks.

Where possible, employers must arrange for staff to work remotely. A maximum of 50 per cent of employees may be present at the workplace.

Visits to medical institutions are allowed. The visitor must wear a full set of protective equipment and there may no more than one person per room. The same rule applies to social services offices.

