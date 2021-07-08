Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 2 deaths, 0.49% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 129, according to the July 8 report by the national information system.

The two were a 70-year-old woman who had heart disease and diabetes, and a 36-year-old man, about whom there was no information that he had concomitant illnesses, the report said.

Of 12 258 tests done in the past day, 60 – about 0.49 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 298 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 8108 active cases, a decrease of 88 in the past day.

The report said that 146 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 396 061.

There are 959 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of two in the past day, with 113 in intensive care, an increase of two.

A total of 13 448 medical personnel have tested positive, including one new case in the past day.

The report said that 12 842 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 1 823 403.

A total of 5892 people completed the vaccination cycle in the past day, bringing the total to 836 153.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!