Defence Minister: Possible Bulgarian participation in naval operation in Red Sea being discussed

Bulgaria’s Defence Minister Todor Tagarev said on December 27 that Bulgaria’s possible participation in the large-scale naval operation in the Red Sea against terrorism and piracy, an operation in which the US, Australia, Japan and some European countries have announced participation, is currently being discussed.

Tagarev said that Bulgaria is among the most affected by what is happening in the Red Sea, as some Bulgarians have been kidnapped.

“We have a direct interest and will look for a way to contribute to this operation. We may send staff officers and we will see what else we can contribute – we are exchanging information at the moment,” Tagarev said.

