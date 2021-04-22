Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 100 more deaths, active cases and hospitalisations decreasing

Share this: Facebook

A hundred people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 15 618, according to the April 22 report by the national information system.

Of 14 215 tests done in the past 24 hours, 2002 – about 14.08 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 392 913 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 59 087 active cases, a decrease of 2033 compared with the figure in the April 21 report.

So far, 318 208 people in Bulgaria have recovered from the virus, including 3935 in the past 24 hours, the report said.

There are 8435 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 163 in the past 24 hours, with 786 in intensive care, an increase of 21.

Forty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 12 979. Among medical personnel, there are 1108 active cases, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told the April 22 weekly briefing.

To date, 676 501 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 19 168 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 143 185 people have received a second dose, including 7808 in the past 24 hours, the national information system said.

