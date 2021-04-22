Rakia & Spirits Fest – Sofia 2021 in Bulgaria’s capital on May 29 and 30

Share this: Facebook

The long-delayed Rakia & Spirits Fest – Sofia 2021 will be held on May 29 and 30, and for the first time, will be held in the open, behind the National Palace of Culture (NDK), organisers said.

More than 300 types of rakia and distilled spirit drinks from around the Balkans will be featured at the fest.

Visitors will be able to taste a variety of mature, fruit, anise and various new drinks, and there will be a food area with meats and traditional appetisers from Bulgaria’s neighbouring countries.

There will be a DJ party bus with special guest Ventzi Kutsarov from Tuturutka, the statement said.

Only people over the age of 18 will be admitted to the fest. Tickets will be on sale at NDK during the event or may be bought online at NDK’s website.

(Photo: Provided)