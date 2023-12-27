The Sofia Globe

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry warns on travel to UK because of Storm Gerrit

The Bulgarian embassy in London says that according to the weather forecast for the UK for December 27-28, 2023, as a result of Storm Gerrit, strong winds and heavy rain are expected, as well as snowfall of up to 10-15 centimetres in the northern parts of Scotland, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on December 27.

The worsening weather conditions will affect Scotland, Wales and central and north-west England, the ministry said.

It said that the worsening weather will disrupt all forms of transport, with power cuts and flooding expected in affected areas.

If possible, travel in these areas should be limited, and it is necessary for travelers to inform themselves in advance of the schedules of the relevant carriers for possible changes or cancellation of the relevant transport service, the ministry said.

