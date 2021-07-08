Bulgaria’s Education Ministry launches info campaign on Covid-19 vaccinations in schools, kindergartens

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Education Ministry is launching an information campaign on Covid-19 vaccinations after it found that at only four per cent of the schools in the country more than 70 per cent of the staff had been vaccinated.

In kindergartens, the figures were similarly very low. The study was done in early July, the ministry said.

At the same time, vaccination of staff in kindergartens and schools was key to smooth running of classes in the upcoming school year, the Education Ministry said.

The idea of the campaign is for staff to be able to make informed choices about vaccines.

Regional meetings with principals of kindergartens and schools are already taking place. At these meetings, medical professionals answer all questions about the benefits and risks of vaccines against Covid-19.

The ministry is preparing updated guidelines and useful materials for returning to in-person learning after prolonged distance learning, as well as regarding a potentially urgent transition back to distance learning.

These will be distributed to schools and kindergartens through the regional education departments.

An easily accessible and up-to-date database with information and materials regarding personal health and safety in the pandemic for the needs of the education system will also be provided, the ministry said.

“According to experts, vaccines are the safest way to protect ourselves, loved ones, students and colleagues from Covid-19. And summer is the best time for immunisation because of the small number of patients,” the ministry said.

At the suggestion of the social partners, it was decided that teachers who had been vaccinated would receive two days of additional paid leave. They will be able to choose when to use it, once or twice after the first or second dose of vaccine.

Schools that reach at least 70 per cent of vaccinated staff will receive a special certificate from the Ministry of Education for their contribution to public health, the statement said.

(Photo: Ministry of Education)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!