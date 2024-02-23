Bulgarian Cabinet building to be illuminated in colours of Ukrainian flag on February 24

The Bulgarian Cabinet building in capital city Sofia will be illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on February 24 to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the 10th anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Crimea peninsula, the Bulgarian government media office said.

The initiative was proposed by Defence Minister Todor Tagarev and supported by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, the statement said.

The message of this act is for Bulgaria to give courage to Ukrainians to continue their heroic battle, but also to show that they are not alone in it.

This is also a signal to Bulgarian citizens to support the freedom, independence and territorial integrity of countries and to oppose the aggression of authoritarian regimes against democratic values, the statement said.

“The illumination of iconic buildings in the colours of the Ukrainian flag and placing the flags of Ukraine is also a sign of unity with our partners in the European Union and with Bulgaria’s allies in Nato,” the statement said.

The illumination will begin at 6pm and end at midnight.

Separately, a protest in solidarity with Ukraine is to begin at 5pm on February 24 at the fountain in front of the Presidency building in Sofia.

The organisers are the Boets civic movement, the Mati Ukraine organisation and the Ukrainian Vulik integration education centre.

There will be speeches in support of Ukraine, a minute’s silence in memory of those who died in Ukraine during the 10 years of war, and this will be followed by procession from Nezavisimost Square to the National Assembly, ending at Orlov Most (Eagle Bridge).

(Photo: government.bg)

