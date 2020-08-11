Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 12 more deaths, 5073 active cases, 854 in hospital

Share this: Facebook

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has decreased by 104 in the past 24 hours to a total of 5073, according to data posted on August 11 by the national information system.

In the past day, the death toll in Bulgaria among people who had tested positive for new coronavirus has risen by 12 to a total of 459.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by five to a total of 854. Fifty-four are in intensive care.

A further 208 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 7980.

In the past 24 hours, 3667 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria, of which 116 proved positive. To date, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases, there have been 13 512 confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria.

The newly-confirmed cases, by district, are Blagoevgrad 11, Bourgas three, Varna 15, Veliko Turnovo two, Vratsa six, Dobrich 12, Kyustendil two, Lovech three, Pazardzhik seven, Pernik one, Plovdiv 12, Razgrad three, Rousse four, Sofia district two, Sofia city 17, Stara Zagora nine and Haskovo three.

