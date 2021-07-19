NSI: Number of deaths in Bulgaria in Q2 2021 up 33.8% y/y

Share this: Facebook

There were 8754 more deaths in Bulgaria in the second quarter of 2021 than in the same period of 2020, an increase of 33.8 per cent, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on July 19, citing preliminary data.

There were 33 945 deaths in Bulgaria in the second quarter of 2021 (from the 14th to the 26th week of the year), while the crude mortality rate was 19.8‰, the NSI said.

The crude mortality rate represents the ratio of the number of deaths during the year to the average annual population in that year expressed per 1000 inhabitants.

Mortality among males (21.4‰) was higher than among females (18.3‰).

The highest mortality in the second quarter of 2021 was registered in the 14th week (April 5 – April 11), a total of 3752, or 28.5 per 1 000 people of the average annual population. This is the highest rate for the first quarter in the period 2016 – 2021, the NSI said.

The lowest number of deaths in the second quarter of 2021 was in the 24th week: 1967 people or 14.9‰.

The NSI said that the highest positive number of deaths in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the average for the period 2016 – 2020 was 1669 cases in the 15th week, meaning that mortality increased by 82.3 per cent compared to the base period.

The NSI said that there was an increase in the absolute number of deaths in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 in all districts of the country.

The highest increases were in the districts of Turgovishte (56 per cent), Lovech (45.8 per cent), Dobrich (45.7 per cent), Plovdiv (44.6 per cent) and Rousse (43.9 per cent) while the lowest were in the districts of Sliven (10.6 per cent), Vidin (12.6 per cent), Yambol (14.9 per cent), Kyustendil (18.6 per cent) and Gabrovo (19.7 per cent).

There was a decrease in the number of deaths in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the first quarter of the year in 24 districts of Bulgaria.

The largest decreases were in the districts of Kyustendil (-21.7 per cent), Bourgas (-16.9 per cent) and Pleven (-15.8 per cent).

In the remaining four districts, the number of deaths increased compared with the first quarter of this year: Turgovishte (10.8 per cent), Plovdiv (2.8 per cent), Lovech (1.4 per cent) and Rousse (0.2 per cent), the NSI said.

