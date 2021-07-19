Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Death toll is 18 174

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 174, according to the July 19 report by the national information system.

Of 5936 tests done in the past day, 57 – about 0.96 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 965 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7617 are active. This is an increase of 26 in active cases in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, four people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 397 174.

There are 744 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of three in the past day, with 88 in intensive care, a decrease of three.

To date, according to the national information system, 13 458 medical personnel have tested positive, with no new cases in the past day.

A total of 1 911 953 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2044 on Sunday.

The report said that to date, 874 080 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 887 on Sunday.

