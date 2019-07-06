Bulgaria summons Serbian ambassador after Dačić slams Bulgarian PM over Kosovo

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on July 6 that the Serbian ambassador was being summoned to a meeting at the ministry on Monday in connection with comments made by Serbia’s Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić about Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s reported remarks about Kosovo and the nominee to be EU foreign policy chief.

Dačić slammed Bulgarian PM Borissov over reported comments that the nominee to be the next EU foreign policy chief, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, should respect the position of the EU on Kosovo rather than that of Madrid.

In an interview with Radio Television Serbia, Dačić said that Borissov should respect the EU position on Kosovo – which, according to Dačić, was that Kosovo was not independent – rather than trying to give a lesson to Borrell.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence in 2008 from Serbia, which does not recognise it as independent. Twenty-three of the current 28 EU member states, among them Bulgaria, recognise Kosovo as independent.

