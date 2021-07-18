Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 29 deaths in past week

Share this: Facebook

A total of 29 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, the lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in the country since the beginning of 2021.

According to the July 18 report by the national information system, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is now 18 169.

The highest number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in a week so far this year was 857, in the week ending April 4.

To date, 422 930 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, with the figure having risen by 484 in the past week.

There are 7591 active cases, 400 fewer than a week ago.

The report said that 397 170 people had recovered from the virus, an increase of 855 in the past week, including 10 in the past day.

There are 741 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 81 in the past week, with 91 in intensive care, a decrease of 13 over that time.

Eight medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 458.

To date, 1 909 909 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, with the figure having risen by 59 419 in the past week, including 2662 on Saturday.

A total of 873 183 people have completed the vaccination cycle, a figure that has risen by 25 184 in the past week, including 1005 on Saturday.

Of 10 701 tests done on Saturday, 57 – about 0.53 per cent – proved positive.

