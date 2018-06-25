Bulgaria issues ‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for nine districts for June 26

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued a “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for June 26 because of expected heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The districts are Plovdiv, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Bourgas, Yambol, Haskovo and Kurdhzali.

Rain is expected to be heaviest on the afternoon of June 26 and overnight into Wednesday in these districts. Rainfall of 30 to 50 litres a square metre is forecast, though in some places, it will be only for a short time.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather was issued for 15 districts for June 26.

The warning applies to the regions of Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Sofia city and Sofia district, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Rousse, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Shoumen, Silistra, Dobrich and Varna.

Bulgarian weather forecasters said that in Montana, Vratsa and Pleven, rainfall would be 15 to 30 litres a square metre, while in other areas for which Code Yellow has been declared, it would be 20 to 30 litres a sq m.

Across Bulgaria, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius on June 26, with a high of 22 degrees forecast for Sofia.

At the Black Sea, there will be rain and thunder, with moderate to strong winds and forecast highs of 22 to 24 degrees.

Rain is expected to continue across Bulgaria on June 27, and temperatures will be lower than usual for the season, reaching highs ranging from about 20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

