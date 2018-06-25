EU to grant 30M euro to develop broadband infrastructure in Western Balkans

Share this: Facebook

Under the Western Balkan Investment Framework (WBIF), 30 million euro in EU grants will be made available to deploy broadband infrastructure in the region to mobilise strategic investments and foster socio-economic growth, it was announced in Sofia on June 25.

The announcement, in the final few days of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, came as the Digital Agenda for the Western Balkans was launched by the European Commission.

The Digital Agenda for the Western Balkans aims to support the transition of the region into a digital economy and bring the benefits of the digital transformation, such as faster economic growth, more jobs, and better services, the European Commission said.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, said: “Digital is by definition borderless, spanning regions and continents”.

