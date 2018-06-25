Bulgarian FM Zaharieva: Full support for EU membership negotiations with Skopje lacking

Share this: Facebook

About four-fifths of European Union countries favour opening EU membership accession negotiations with Skopje, realising that an extremely important and critical moment has been reached, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said.

Speaking on June 25, the eve of a General Affairs Council meeting of EU foreign ministers, Zaharieva said that she did not expect that the council meeting would take a decision on the matter, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

According to Zaharieva, the former Yugoslav republic’s position was better than that of Albania.

