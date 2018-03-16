Bulgaria’s Plovdiv sets up new-generation laser speed cameras

Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv installed new-generation laser speed cameras on March 16, capable of checking the speeds of several vehicles at the same time.

A test run on the city’s Sankt Peterburg Boulevard caught 14 speedsters in just 10 minutes, and the motorists will be receiving traffic fines by post, Plovdiv news website podtepeto.com said.

The images are captured and proceeded by a 4G computer, which identifies vehicles by their registration numbers. Fines being generated to be sent by post “eliminates the human factor,” the report said.

Plovdiv police chief Senior Commissioner Atanas Ilkov said that the cameras monitors all traffic lanes and can monitors the speeds of several cars simultaneously.

Plovdiv is now one of 28 places with such equipment in Bulgaria. Traffic police official Botyo Girginov compared this figure with that of Hungary, which has 264 such devices operating on city streets and major motorways.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

