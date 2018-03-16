Bulgaria Air to resume Sofia-Bourgas flights on June 1

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria Air will resume its seasonal flights between capital city Sofia and the Black Sea port of Bourgas on June 1 2018, the privately-owned flag carrier said on March 16.

Its booking portal, however, only showed daily afternoon flights between the two cities starting June 11.

Before the summer season, the airline plans to carry out two Sofia-Bourgas-Sofia flights on April 1 and 8, priced at a promotional 29 euro in one direction. Prospective passengers were also advised to be on the lookout for more one-off flights before the summer season starts.

Meanwhile, low-cost carrier Wizz Air will begin twice-weekly flights to Bulgaria’s other major Black Sea city of Varna on April 28. The flights would be operated on Tuesday mornings and Saturday afternoons.

